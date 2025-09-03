Gogo Inc. $GOGO Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Gogo by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 187,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gogo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $16.50 target price on Gogo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gogo

In related news, CEO Christopher John Moore purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Begler sold 107,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,810. This represents a 88.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of GOGO opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.12 million. Gogo had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 88.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Gogo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

