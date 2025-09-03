GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Short Interest Down 81.5% in August

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,600 shares, adeclineof81.5% from the July 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 387,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Price Performance

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $36.47.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

