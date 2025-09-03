Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 31.9% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in Apple by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 192,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 54.2% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 109,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.75. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

