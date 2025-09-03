Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. $ASR Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the first quarter worth $207,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste stock opened at $331.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($2.21). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 37.14%.The business had revenue of $464.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $8.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 920.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s payout ratio is 111.52%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

