Haemonetics Corporation $HAE Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,245 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Haemonetics worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 19.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 3,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 71.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

HAE opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Haemonetics Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $94.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

