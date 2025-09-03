Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Down 81.8% in August

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,000 shares, adecreaseof81.8% from the July 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.0 days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Price Performance

Hainan Meilan International Airport stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.32.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

