Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,873.44. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $2,970,828. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -68.97%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.