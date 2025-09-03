HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

IFRX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded InflaRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InflaRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Get InflaRx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on InflaRx

InflaRx Trading Up 9.4%

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.82.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in InflaRx by 1,933.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 666,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 634,045 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InflaRx by 26.8% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.