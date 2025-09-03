HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA) Stock Price

Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Heatwurx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Get Heatwurx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Heatwurx

Heatwurx Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCSA opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Heatwurx has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.

Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heatwurx will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heatwurx

(Get Free Report)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heatwurx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heatwurx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.