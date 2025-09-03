HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of -1.02.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.66). On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 3,455.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

