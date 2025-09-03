Head to Head Analysis: MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) & Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) and Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan -163.30% -12.14% -1.84% Waitr -111.96% N/A -209.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MultiPlan and Waitr”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $930.62 million 1.20 -$91.70 million ($101.54) -0.68 Waitr $130.00 million 0.00 -$206.79 million N/A N/A

MultiPlan has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of MultiPlan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MultiPlan has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MultiPlan and Waitr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 0 0 2.00 Waitr 0 0 0 0 0.00

MultiPlan presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 81.86%. Given Waitr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than MultiPlan.

About MultiPlan

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Waitr

(Get Free Report)

Waitr Holdings Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Waitr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.