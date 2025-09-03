Head to Head Comparison: Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) & Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Elanco Animal Health and Quest Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health 0 3 5 1 2.78 Quest Diagnostics 0 10 7 1 2.50

Profitability

Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.00%. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $186.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.29%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health 9.68% 7.04% 3.45% Quest Diagnostics 9.01% 15.24% 6.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and Quest Diagnostics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health $4.44 billion 2.00 $338.00 million $0.86 20.78 Quest Diagnostics $9.87 billion 2.02 $871.00 million $8.35 21.36

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Elanco Animal Health. Elanco Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Elanco Animal Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and farm animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to physicians, hospitals, patients and consumers, health plans, government agencies, employers, retailers, pharmaceutical companies and insurers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile phlebotomists, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

