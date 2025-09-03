Head to Head Contrast: Advanced Medical Isotope (OTCMKTS:RDGL) versus Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Advanced Medical Isotope (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) and Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Medical Isotope and Blackrock Tcp Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Medical Isotope $30,000.00 1,621.23 -$2.91 million N/A N/A Blackrock Tcp Capital $259.44 million 2.34 -$63.14 million ($0.17) -41.94

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Medical Isotope has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackrock Tcp Capital.

Advanced Medical Isotope has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackrock Tcp Capital has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Medical Isotope and Blackrock Tcp Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Medical Isotope 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blackrock Tcp Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50

Blackrock Tcp Capital has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.33%. Given Blackrock Tcp Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackrock Tcp Capital is more favorable than Advanced Medical Isotope.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Medical Isotope and Blackrock Tcp Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Medical Isotope -6,401.92% N/A -139.36% Blackrock Tcp Capital -4.98% 15.12% 6.14%

Summary

Blackrock Tcp Capital beats Advanced Medical Isotope on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Medical Isotope

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Blackrock Tcp Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million including complex situations. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

