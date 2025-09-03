Head to Head Review: Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) versus Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and Cardinal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 11.04% 13.36% 8.32% Cardinal Health 0.70% -74.45% 4.14%

Risk & Volatility

Align Technology has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardinal Health has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $4.00 billion 2.49 $421.36 million $5.93 23.13 Cardinal Health $222.58 billion 0.16 $1.56 billion $6.45 23.18

This table compares Align Technology and Cardinal Health”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cardinal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Align Technology. Align Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardinal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Cardinal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Align Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cardinal Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Align Technology and Cardinal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 1 5 8 1 2.60 Cardinal Health 0 3 12 0 2.80

Align Technology presently has a consensus price target of $215.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.75%. Cardinal Health has a consensus price target of $165.93, indicating a potential upside of 10.96%. Given Align Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Cardinal Health.

Summary

Align Technology beats Cardinal Health on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. The segment also provides Invisalign moderate, lite and express packages, and Invisalign go and Invisalign Go Plus; retention products, Invisalign training, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment; and Invisalign Palatal Expander, a 3D printed orthodontic device; and 3D printing solutions. Its Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services segment offers iTero intraoral scanning system, a single hardware platform for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; and orthodontists software for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and fabrication of printed models and retainers. This segment also provides Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner; Invisalign progress assessment tool; Align Oral Health Suite, a digital interface designed to enhance dental consultations; and TimeLapse technology, which allows doctors or practitioners to compare a patient's historic 3D scans to the present-day scan, as well as subscription software, disposables, rentals, leases, pay per scan, and CAD/CAM software solutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The segment also provides services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers for specialty pharmaceutical products; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products; and provides pharmacy management services to hospitals. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products and devices that include exam and surgical gloves; needles, syringe, and sharps disposals; compressions; incontinences; nutritional delivery products; wound care products; single-use surgical drapes, gowns, and apparels; fluid suction and collection systems; urology products; operating room supply products; and electrode product lines. The segment also distributes a range of national brand products, including medical, surgical, and laboratory products; provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers; and assembles and sells sterile, and non-sterile procedure kits. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.