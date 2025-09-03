Head-To-Head Survey: Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) & Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of Sadot Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Sadot Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Village Farms International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sadot Group and Village Farms International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sadot Group $700.94 million 0.01 $3.99 million $0.23 4.02 Village Farms International $336.18 million 0.91 -$35.85 million $0.09 30.22

Sadot Group has higher revenue and earnings than Village Farms International. Sadot Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Village Farms International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sadot Group and Village Farms International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sadot Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Village Farms International 0 0 2 1 3.33

Profitability

This table compares Sadot Group and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sadot Group 0.48% -1.18% -0.29% Village Farms International 3.42% -2.24% -1.50%

Volatility & Risk

Sadot Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Farms International has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Village Farms International beats Sadot Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive and non-exclusive arrangements from greenhouse supply partners. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

