Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $137.37 and traded as low as $136.46. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $137.56, with a volume of 13,323,751 shares changing hands.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLV. BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

