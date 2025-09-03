Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Get Heartflow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HTFL

Heartflow Price Performance

Heartflow Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ HTFL opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. Heartflow has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $36.68.

(Get Free Report)

We have pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (“CAD”), a leading cause of death worldwide. As of March 31, 2025, our Heartflow Platform has been used to assess CAD in more than 400,000 patients, including 132,000 in 2024 alone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartflow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartflow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.