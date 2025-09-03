Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HTFL opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. Heartflow has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $36.68.

We have pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (“CAD”), a leading cause of death worldwide. As of March 31, 2025, our Heartflow Platform has been used to assess CAD in more than 400,000 patients, including 132,000 in 2024 alone.

