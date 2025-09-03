Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTFL
Heartflow Stock Down 1.1%
About Heartflow
We have pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (“CAD”), a leading cause of death worldwide. As of March 31, 2025, our Heartflow Platform has been used to assess CAD in more than 400,000 patients, including 132,000 in 2024 alone.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heartflow
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for Heartflow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartflow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.