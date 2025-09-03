Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.80 and traded as low as $39.28. Heineken shares last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 93,647 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEINY. HSBC raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Heineken to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.3258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 207.0%.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

