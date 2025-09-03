Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 714.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 24.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.93.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Baird R W lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

