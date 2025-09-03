HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 8,445.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $203.89 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.91 and a 12 month high of $264.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.09.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

