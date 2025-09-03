HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,236 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. $CWCO

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $518.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $34.26.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.75 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 34.57%.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Water

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $158,579.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350. This represents a 82.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Water from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

