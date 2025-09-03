HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 29,027 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. $AQST

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,027 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

AQST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

AQST stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $381.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.82. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

