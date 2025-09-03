HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 851 Shares of GitLab Inc. $GTLB

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 447.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Down 0.7%

GTLB opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 476.90 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $4,500,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 103,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,005. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,356 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on GitLab from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Capital One Financial downgraded GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

