HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,089,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7,143.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,240,000 after purchasing an additional 113,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,617 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 129,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,712 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,382.30. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $160,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,906.48. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,260 shares of company stock worth $790,744. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMN. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 target price on Horace Mann Educators and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.45. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.49%.The business had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

