HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.530-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.