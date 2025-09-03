HighTower Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 69,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

GTES stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.98%.The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTES shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

