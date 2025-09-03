HighTower Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

CGMS opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.1371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

