HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $281,000 in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. $CNOB

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $137,826.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 280,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,234,781.41. The trade was a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. O’donnell bought 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $60,009.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,062.90. This trade represents a 46.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,391 shares of company stock worth $231,210. Insiders own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.17. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.