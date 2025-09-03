HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,045 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.59.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8%

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.