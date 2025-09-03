HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. $MVT

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 93,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 258,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 103,996 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 740,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 220,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MVT opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

