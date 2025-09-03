HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 35,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 37.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 97,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.60.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. DXC Technology Company. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. Analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

