HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,002,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Camtek by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Camtek to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.10.

Camtek Stock Performance

Camtek stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.73.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.57 million. Camtek had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Camtek has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

