HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in M/I Homes by 38.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 134.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 57.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 36.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 75.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 7.21. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.66.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

