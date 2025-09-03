HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DHT by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DHT by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DHT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,518,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in DHT by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 438,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 109,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DHT by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of DHT opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.41 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.58% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of DHT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

