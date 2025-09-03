HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF $ALTL

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter worth $616,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 71,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.09.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

