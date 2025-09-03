HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,329 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. $GDEN

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,431,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,137 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,704,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,826 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 363,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

GDEN stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $634.90 million, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.65. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 2.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

