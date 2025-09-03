HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited $COOT

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 244,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Australian Oilseeds Trading Down 8.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:COOT opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.
Australian Oilseeds Company Profile
