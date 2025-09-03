HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited $COOT

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 244,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Australian Oilseeds Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:COOT opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Australian Oilseeds Company Profile

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

