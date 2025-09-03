Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLLY shares. Benchmark raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Holley from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

HLLY opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.42. Holley has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.67 million. Holley had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the second quarter worth $44,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Holley by 103.4% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Holley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,498,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Holley by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

