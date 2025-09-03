Hope Bancorp, Inc. $HOPE Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,474,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,052 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,749,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,783,000 after acquiring an additional 196,172 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 382,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 82,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.6%

HOPE opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.53.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

