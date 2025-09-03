Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Hoshizaki Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.