Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $17,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

