Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRNX. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $3,141,877.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,749.99. This represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $912,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,596.10. This represents a 31.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,214 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.28. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

