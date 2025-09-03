Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 38.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,360.76. The trade was a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,952.50. This trade represents a 30.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.07 and a beta of 2.22. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $61.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTGX. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

