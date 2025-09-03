Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 24.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 821,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 156,173 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 8,773.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 81,420 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.20. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $70.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.