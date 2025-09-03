Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $35,392.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $527,252.32. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

