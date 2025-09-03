Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 23.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 994.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52.

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $77,531.34. Following the sale, the director owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,763.79. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $33,478.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 136,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,338.42. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,618. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

