Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 25,263 Shares of Noah Holdings Ltd. $NOAH

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 198.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Noah worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 1,440.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Noah by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Noah by 39.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noah has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Noah Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $812.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.90. Noah Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Noah Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $1.1572 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 830.0%. Noah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

