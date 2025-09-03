Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,921 Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,349,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $42,802,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 217,493 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,788,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 19.0% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 785,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,266,000 after acquiring an additional 125,357 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $144.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 229.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.60 and a 200-day moving average of $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company had revenue of $356.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $1,992,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 337,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,422,535.04. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $93,820.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,274.85. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,216. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

