Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 260,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 305,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hub Cyber Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Cyber Security by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Cyber Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Hub Cyber Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.
