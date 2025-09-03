Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 260,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 305,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hub Cyber Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th.

Get Hub Cyber Security alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hub Cyber Security

Hub Cyber Security Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Cyber Security

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Cyber Security by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Cyber Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Hub Cyber Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hub Cyber Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.